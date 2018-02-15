The Delhi private schools are all set to release the first allotment list for Nursery Admission 2018-2019. First merit list for Delhi Nursery Admission 2018 to be released today. And, second allotment list for Delhi Nursery Admission will be released on February 26, 2018.

The Delhi private schools are all set to release the first allotment list for Nursery Admission 2018-2019 on February 15. As per the officials, the second allotment will be released on February 26, 2018. After the release of two lists, there are chances of releasing the waiting list by the schools before the admission process ends on 31st March. Around 1700 private schools in New Delhi will be releasing the first allotment list on 15 February 2018.

As per the official notification, the allotment would be done in front of the parents if the number of applications is more than the seats offered. The schools might also be releasing the waiting list for the preschool admissions before the admission closes on March 31. The parents are supposed to get in touch with the schools to know regarding the allotment list and admission process. After the selection process, the parents will be given the guidance regarding the admission process from 1-7 March.

Some schools will be releasing the list on the notice board and also on the official website of the institutions. Parents will be getting three days for the queries regarding the admission process. The process of applying for the Nursery admission applications started from December 27 and closed on March 17, 2018. The age limit to get admission in preschools will be implemented by the government from next year.

