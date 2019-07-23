Delhi Police Admit Card 2019: The admit card for trade exam for various Multi Tasking Staff (Civilian) trade Posts in the Delhi Police department has been released. Candidates those who have successfully registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, delhipolice.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit card by providing their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The Trade Test date has been sent to the candidates through SMS on your mobile as well as mailed to their email id.

The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the written test by the candidates and who qualify trade test which was held on 17 December 2018 to 09 January 2019. As per the official notification, around 3625 candidates have been shortlisted for Trade Test.

Steps to download Delhi Police MTS Admit Card.

Step 1: Go to the Delhi Police Official website delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Go to Result Tab and click on the link given for downloading the admit card for the post of MTS (Civilian)’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘Click here to download trade test admit card’

Step 4: Candidates should then enter your credentials and login

Step 5: Download Delhi Police Admit Card and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are appearing in the exam can check the details such as date, the venue in their admit card. Delhi Police MTS 2019 Trade Test is qualifying in nature and consists of 20 Marks only. Candidates who will secure 10 marks and above in the trade test will be declared qualified.

