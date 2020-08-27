Delhi Police Constable 2020 recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is out on a recruitment drive for the rank of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is out on a recruitment drive for the rank of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police. SSC advised not to wait for the last date to apply, as there’s the possibility of the website crashing because of heavy traffic. To apply for the post, go to ssc.nic.in.

Candidates have been submitting their applications from August 1st and this will continue until September 7th. The examination itself will be held between November 27th and December 14th. A total of 5,846 posts for Constable (Executive) are vacant, with 3,433 of these vacancies being for men and 1,944 reserved for women. There are also 243 posts male ex-servicemen and 226 others for female ex-servicemen.

Eligibility:

Candidates need to be between the ages 18 and 25 and be a Class 10 pass out from a Central or State Board. See other details, such as age limit relaxation on the official notice.

Also read: RRB NTPC Admit Card, Exam Date 2020 Update : Check latest update here

Also read: Row against JEE Main, NEET exams: Opposition likely to move SC

Selection:

There will a computer-based exam, to be followed by a physical endurance and measurement test, or PE and ME, which is expected to be held in Delhi. Afterwards, the health condition of candidates managing to clear these tests will be tested.

A fee of ₹100 will be required for applying. However, females, ex-servicemen and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) do not need to pay any fee.

The wages of Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police ranges from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100.

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC 2020 Admit Card released: Know how to download admit card @predeled.com