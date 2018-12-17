The Delhi police have released the re-scheduled dates of the written examination for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) (MTS ) which was earlier shifted owning to administrative reasons. Here are the revised dates for the written examination for MTS posts. The exams that were scheduled to take place on December 4 is now shifted to December 26 and the so are the others that were scheduled to take place after this.

Earlier, the written exams were scheduled to start from December 4, however, now the exams will start from 17 December 2018

The Delhi police have released the re-scheduled dates of the written examination for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) (MTS ) which was earlier shifted owning to administrative reasons. Earlier, the written exams were scheduled to start from December 4, however, now the exams will start from 17 December 2018 and will go on till January 9, 2018.

Under the MTS recruitment the breakup of the total 707 posts is given below:

Cook: 253 posts

Water carrier: 54 posts

Safai Karamchari: 237 posts

Mochi (Cobbler): 14 posts

Dhobi (Washer man): 68 posts

Tailor: 16 posts

Daftri: 03 posts

Mali (Gardener): 16 posts

Barber: 39 posts

Carpenter: 01 post

The application was invited on 17th December 2017 and now the written exam is scheduled to take place. As per the notification, candidates with age between 18 years to 27 years as on 16th January 2018 were eligible to apply for the posts.

Results of the MTS Exam

The results of the exam will be declared after the written examination. The result will be declared on the official website of Delhi police. There is no other mode to check the exam apart from online mode. The important thing to note is that after the written exams, there will be another exam called the trade exam. If the candidates want to join the Delhi police in MTS, then they will have to clear these 2 exams.

