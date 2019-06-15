The results of the Multi Tasking Staff (civilian) has been released by the Delhi Police recruitment board. Candidates who have appeared for the Delhi Police MTS examination can check their result on the official website, i.e www.delhipolice.nic.in. The exam was conducted from 17 December 2018 to 09 January 2019.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result online. Candidates can check shortlisted candidates roll numbers for the post of Cook, Water Carrier, Safaikaramchari, Mochi, Dhobi, Tailor, Daftri, Mali, Barber, and Carpenter through the link.

Around 3625 candidates have been shortlisted in the exam.

Delhi Police MTS Result 2019: Steps to download RPF Constable Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official site of Delhi Police www. delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment Tab

Step 3: Click on link ‘Result of written test for various trades of Multi Tasking Staff(Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination, 2017’

Step 4: Click on trade link for which you had given exam

Step 5: Download Result PDF File

Step 6: Check your roll number in the merit list

The application for the Delhi Police MTS was invited on December 2017 for 702 posts of Multitasking staff in the department. Earlier the exam was scheduled to held in December 2018, but due to some reasons, the exam extended to January 2019.

After the result is declared, the selected candidates in the exam will be asked to give a trade test. Trade test is the second round of selection process which is qualifying in nature. Candidates those who will qualify the trade test will be provisionally selected for medical examination. Hence the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of all the written test, trade test, medical examination, and document verification, etc.

