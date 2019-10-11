Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Online applications are invited for filling temporary Head Constable vacancies in Delhi Police. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before November 14.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Delhi Police has issued the notification for the recruitment of Head Constable post. A total of 554 posts to be appointed through this selection. Online application submission will begin on October 14. Eligible candidates can apply with the prescribed format through its official website on or before November 13.

Official Website

Job seekers who are looking forward to work in Delhi Police as Head Constable can grab this wonderful opportunity. It’s direct recruitment for this post, Indian male and female candidates are invited. A total of 372 males and 182 females will be recruited which are reserved under cast categories.

Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as furnishing of false information in the application form would disqualify for the post. If the candidate’s false certificate is found at any stage besides, a criminal case will be registered against the candidate. During selection, only those applications will be accepted who have successfully filled the application form.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Post details under reserved categories

Male candidates- 372 posts

General/Unserved: 140

EWS: 37

OBC: 86

SC: 56

ST: 53

Female candidates-182 posts

General/Unserved: 69

EWS: 18

OBC: 42

SC: 27

ST: 26

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age

For EWS and General candidates, it is 18 to25 years.

For OBC candidates, it is 18 to 28 years.

For SC and St candidates, it is 18 to 30 years.

For PWD candidates, it is 18 to 35 years

Educational qualification

Senior Secondary pass from a recognized Board

Professional Requirement

Speed in English typing- 30 w.p.m or Speed in Hindi typing-25 w.p.m

Application fee

For General/OBC/EWS candidates- Rs 100

For SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates- Rs 0

Candidates should regularly visit the official website or stay connected with us to get regular updates about the posts. The notification is published by M.I. Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App