Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Government has invited applications for 554 vacant posts in the police department. The interested candidates can check the details of the recruitment process in this article below.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Good news for those who are looking for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi government has invited applications for the position of Head Constable in Delhi Police. The recruiting wing of the Delhi Police Department has released a notification that says that 554 positions are vacant in the department. Those who want to apply must check the notification on the official website of Delhi Police i.e. delhipolice.nic.in. The Delhi Police Recruitment 2019 Notification will have the following mentioned in it – important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process and pay scale, and others necessary details about the recruitment process.

How to check and download the notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Delhi Police – delhipolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “RECRUITMENT” tab

On clicking on the tab, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the link that reads, “Direct recruitment for the post of Head Constable(Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam., 2019- Obtaining online”

On clicking, a PDF page will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Moreover, the Delhi Police Recruitment 2019 Notification says that the registration process for the recruitment will begin from October 14, 2019, i.e. tomorrow. Candidates will have to register themselves for the recruitment process of Head Constable posts.

The authority will conduct a recruitment test for selecting the best candidates among those who submit the applications for the job. The authority has also mentioned the syllabus for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2019 Exam on its official website.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Category wise vacancy distribution

General – 209 posts

EWS (Economically Weaker Section) – 55 posts

OBC (Other Backward Class) – 128

SC (Scheduled Caste) – 83 ST (Scheduled Tribe) – 79

Total number of vacancies: 554

For male: 372 vacancies

For female: 182 vacancies

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Opening of the online registration process for Delhi Head Constable Recruitment 2019: October 14, 2019

Last date for submission of the application: November 13, 2019

For more details, candidates can download the Delhi Police Recruitment 2019 Notification by clicking on this link: http://delhipolice.nic.in/Recruitment-Head%20Constable%20(Ministrial)2019.pdf

