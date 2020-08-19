Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are being filled at ssc.nic.in for recruitment to the post of Constable for males and females. Learn about it here.

Delhi Police will be recruiting new officers to the post of Constable (Executive), both male and female, through their online applications. Those with 12th pass qualifications have a good shot at becoming officers. There are 5846 vacancies they are looking to fill. The applications are being filled out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commision and Delhi Police announced the recruitment process on August 1st. Candidates must first register themselves on the SSC website.

The process will continue until September 7th The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission.

ALSO READ : JEE Main 2020: Admit cards for entrance exam released @ jeemain.nta.nic.in, Download JEE Main hall tickets.

ALSO READ : UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 Released, know how to download @uppsc.up.nic.in

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 01 Aug 2020 to 07 September 2020

Last date and time for receipt of online application: 07 September 2020

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 09 September 2020

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 11 September 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 14 September 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination: 27 November 2020 to 14 December 2020

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies – 5846 Posts

Constable EXE-Male – 3433 Posts

Constable EXE – Male Ex-Servicemen (others) – 226 Posts

Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando – 243 Posts

Constable EXE Female – 1944 Posts

Eligibility

Educational Qualification:Candidates must be 12th pass, and males must have driving license for LMV, on the day of PE&MT. They will be able to check details after information notice is released.

Age Limit – 18 to 25 years as on 1 July 2020 (Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1995 and later than 01-07-2002.) (Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Pay Scale – Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2,000/-

Selection Criteria for SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2020

There will be a Computer based exam, Physical Examination and Measurement Test, after which the recommended candidates will have a medical examination.

Computer-Based Exam:-The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Subject Number of questions Maximum marks Duration/Time allowed General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50 50 90 min Reasoning 25 25 Candidates will have to complete all papers in 90 Minutes Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc 10 10

Important Links:

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Online Application Link

Delhi Police Website

Application Fee for Delhi Police Recruitment 2020

Others – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women – No Fee

Also read: UGC guidelines: SC reserves order against mandating final exams by Sept end