Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019: The students who have been allocated seats in the first allotment can pay the fees and get the documents verified at the earliest. The document verification process has already begun from today and will continue until July 2, 4 pm.

The counselling process for the Delhi Polytechnic 2019 admission has begun with the declaration of first allotment result on June 28. Candidates who have cleared the Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam can check whether or not they have been allocated seats in the first allotment by logging in at the official website i.e. cetdelhi.nic.in.

All those who have been allocated seats can get the print out of the allotment letter from the website and make the online payment of part institutional fees. The last day to pay the fees and get the document verified at the allotted institution is July 2, 2019. Candidates should note that the fee payment will end at 4 pm on the same day.

It should be further noted that there will be no document verification process on Sunday i.e. June 30, 2019. Delhi CET 2019 polytechnic exam was conducted on June 8 and June 9 while the result for the same was declared on June 22. The Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering/Non-Engineering) for the year 2019-20.

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds which will be followed by a spot admission round. The counselling process is expected to last until August second week. The full counselling schedule can be accessed here

Delhi CET counselling 2019 process will comprise fee payment, registration, choice filling, allotment etc. Without registration and choice filling, no seats will be allocated to the candidates. The allotment of seats and document verification will be done at the time of Delhi CET counselling.

Candidates are advised to pay one-time procession fee of Rs 718 and should report at the allotted institution for the document verification process.

