Thursday, March 27, 2025
Delhi School Annual Result 2025 Out: Check Class 3,4,5 Scores Now

As per the Directorate of Education, Delhi, results for higher classes are expected to be released in the coming days.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially declared the Delhi School Annual Result 2025 for Classes 3, 4, and 5. Students and parents can now check the results on the official website, edudel.nic.in. To access the scorecard, candidates need to enter their Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth.

How to Check Delhi School Results 2025 Online?

Students and parents can follow the simple steps below to download the results:

  1. Visit the official website – edudel.nic.in
  2. Click on the “Results 2024-25” link for Classes 3, 4, or 5.
  3. Enter the required credentials – Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth.
  4. Click on the Submit button.
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and print the result for future reference.

Important Instructions for Parents and Students

  • Carefully review all details mentioned on the scorecard.
  • If any discrepancies are found, contact the school administration immediately for rectification.
  • Keep a printed copy of the result for admission and academic record purposes.

When Will Higher Class Results Be Announced?

As per the Directorate of Education, Delhi, results for higher classes are expected to be released in the coming days. Students are advised to stay updated by checking notifications from their respective schools or visiting the official DoE website.

ALSO READ: Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

