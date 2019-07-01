The admit card for admission to Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) for the current academic session has been released by NTA. All the aspirants who have applied for the course can now download their hall tickets from ntaexam.cbtexam.in

Delhi School Of Journalism Admissions 2019: The admit cards for the Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) entrance exam has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) for the upcoming academic session. Candidates appearing for the DU DSJ Entrance Exam 2019, can now visit the official website and directly download the admit cards. DU DSJ Hall Ticket 2019 can be downloaded online from ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

In order to download admit cards, candidates need to submit their application number and other required details on the registration portal link available on the website. Applicants have to remember that they won’t be allowed to sit in entrance exam without possessing admit card. Therefore, candidates must download their hall tickets at the earliest before the commencement of the entrance exam.

Here are the steps to be followed to download the DU DSJ Admit Card:

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website @ ntaexam.cbtexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link provided for downloading the admit card

Step 3: After clicking on the link, it will ask for login details like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Candidates need to submit their details.

Step 5: Post submission, Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Admit card can then be downloaded by the candidates and the printout can be saved for future purpose.

The DU DSJ entrance exam offers admission to a 5-year integrated journalism course in the Delhi University, in which the candidates are given an option to leave, post completion of 3 years. The entrance exam for the course will be held on July 4, 2019.

