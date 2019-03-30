DSSSB Primary Teacher result 2019: DSSSB aspirants can check their results for the PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-Teaching posts. Almost, 4,366 vacancies to be filled with eligible candidates. Candidates qualified the exam can appear for the Interview session for the next phase of the selection process. All candidates appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website– dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Primary Teacher result 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result for the PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-Teaching posts. Earlier 4,366 vacancies have been notified to upgrade the level of education in these schools run by the Delhi Government. All those candidates who have been shortlisted for the further round for DSSSB Teacher Result for PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-Teaching, can appear for the Interview session for next phase of selection process. DSSSB has also released a list of 345 candidates who have not uploaded their documents through the e-dossier module. Such candidates need to upload the required/missing documents/details through the e-dossier module from April 5 to April 14, 2019.

DSSSB has declared the result for the posts on the basis of marks secured in written examination and after preliminary scrutiny as per the recruitment rules. A total of 3711 candidates have been provisionally selected for the detailed verification process, out of which 1286 candidates belong to general category, 980 OBC, 616 SC, 659 ST, 58 PH-VH and 112 belong to PH-OH category.

DSSSB Primary Result 2019 :

There is a total of 73,488 candidates appeared in the written examination and the exam to be held on 30/9/18, 13/9/18,14/9/18,28/9/18. Candidates can log in to their official account and verify their results through the official website-dsssbonline.nic.in. Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the results and cut off the marks of the recruitment process for the post of Teacher.

DSSSB results are been declared officially by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. The results have been declared for various posts such as Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Special Education Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Drawing Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Education and Vocational Guidance Counselor, Computer Teacher. Candidates have to check their results according to the posts which they have applied. DSSSB Results notification is out.

