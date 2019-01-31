Delhi TGT and primary teacher recruitment: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) had declared the results for the subject-specific teachers and primary school teachers on its official website, edudel.nic.in. The interested candidates can check the results through the official website. They will be recruited on the contractual basis.

Delhi TGT and primary teacher recruitment: The result for the TGT subject-specific teachers and primary school teachers has been declared by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on its official website, edudel.nic.in. The interested candidates will be recruited on the contractual basis. TGT will be recruited under DoE schools under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), whereas the primary teachers will be recruited in Sarvodaya schools. The selected candidates mentioned in the merit list are the ones who had appeared for the document verification section with district officers.

Delhi TGT, primary teacher recruitment result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on RRS/Recruitment link mentioned on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on the engagement of TGT/primary school teachers on contractual basis..’. Select your link which you had applied for.

Step 5: Click on the link which says ‘list of candidates in order of merit list’

Step 6: Select the option as district, post, category and gender and log-in to check merit list

The recruitment was conducted for 521 TGT and 151 primary teachers. The selected candidates had been shortlisted based on exam, document verification. They will need to sign a contract with DoE.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More