Delhi teacher recruitment result: The Directorate of Education has released the merit list for the recruitment of TGT and primary teacher under the Sarv Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) on a contractual basis through its official website. All those who had appeared in the examination and are expecting their result eagerly to release on the official website can now check the same at – edudel.nic.in. Candidates can check the merit list which is already posted on the official website and download the same by following the steps given below.

How to check and download the merit list?

Log into the official website of Directorate of Education – edudel.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the relevant link to download the result

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, a pdf will open

Download the same and take a print out of it

Go through the pdf and check if your roll number exists on the list

After checking the merit list, candidates need to report to the deputy director of education of the district for verification of their respective documents. Candidates must note that they should not fail to attend the verification process as the failure of the same may lead to the disqualification of their candidature as mentioned in the notification released on the official website. Reports suggest that there are 521 vacancies for which this recruitment drive was conducted by the Directorate of Education. For more information, candidates can click on the direct link given below.

Direct link to download the merit list: http://edudel.nic.in/

