Delhi University Admissions 2020: The University of Delhi announced its fifth cut off list for admissions to undergraduate courses on Saturday. As per official data, 65,000 out of 70,000 seats are filled till now. Admissions to several popular courses are already closed in many colleges but several colleges are accepting new admissions with a dip of 1 or 3 per cent in the cut-off list for other courses.

An official from the university said that the eligible candidates meeting the requirements as per the fifth admission cut off list will have to take admissions from November 9. Many as 65,393 admissions have taken place after the fourth cut off list.

Majority of the Arts and Science courses have been closed for admissions under different categories but few commerce courses saw a dip in cut off in the 5th list. Due to Covid-19 and lockdown in many states, the entire admission process is being done online this year.

This year previously, when the 1st cut off list of Delhi University was released on 10th October, the cut-off was set at 99-100 per cent for the most popular colleges including Hindu College and LSR.