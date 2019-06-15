Delhi University admission: The university will be releasing the first cut-off for admission to various UG courses on June 20. Candidates will be required to check and tally their marks with the cut-off released before they approach colleges for admission.

Delhi University admission: The University of Delhi has ended its registration process and soon it will be beginning with its admission process. This year the admission process will begin on June 20, 2019, when the university releases the first cut-off list.

The cut-offs for this year are expected to be relatively high, as the percentage of students scoring over 95 per cent in class 12 boards has shot up by 38.4 per cent.

The process of online document verification, approval of admission and fees payment can be completed between June 20 and June 22.

The online registration process for admission to courses in DU began on May 31 and ended on June 14. Over 2 lakh candidates registered on the university’s admission portal i.e. du.ac.in till June 10, 2019. Around 4,208 candidates out of the total students who have registered are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Students should note that there will be more cut-offs after the first one. Hence, even they will make it to the first cut-off there will be an opportunity for them to apply when the other list is released. The university will accordingly release the schedule of its cut-offs.

Meanwhile, DU has released the dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test. The latest notification comprises the schedule of entrance test for various which will begin from June 30 and conclude on July 5.

The entrance test for UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes will be held on June 30, July 1,2,3,4 and 5. This year the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/PhD courses.

DUET 2019 entrance test will be held across 18 centres in India i.e Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum and Varanasi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App