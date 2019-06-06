Delhi University Admission 2019: The University of Delhi will be beginning admission to various courses soon as currently its online registration process is in progress. This year DU has revamped eligibility criteria for various courses and one of them is BSc (Hons) for which the aggregate percentage has been increased.

Delhi University Admission 2019: The University of Delhi has begun its registration process and soon enough it will also release the cut-off list which will kickstart the admission process of country’s one of the most esteemed institutions. With the new academic year, it seems the DU aspirants will have tough going when it comes to seeking admission in the college of their choice. For Science hopefuls, the university has revamped the eligibility criteria including an increase in the overall percentage score therefore mandating subjects like English, Physics, Chemistry and Maths compulsory for some of the science courses. Those students who have an aggregate below 60% will find it difficult to get admission in the college of their choice or in any DU-affiliated college for that matter.

To get a better sense, let’s say those applying to BSc (Hons) in Mathematics will have to secure an overall percentage of 60% or more in Mathematics, which until last year was 50% and an aggregate of 45% was required in the qualifying examination. While this year, the required aggregate has been increased from 55% to 60% for commonly applied courses such as BSc(Hons) in Chemistry, Physics.

The overall percentage till last year for getting into courses such as Physics, Maths, Chemistry etc. was 55% and 50% in one compulsory language. However, this year 50% score is compulsory in English language.

Though the Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta said higher percentage was a normal thing and changed every year. The percentage for admissions is generally high and the difference in the eligibility criteria won’t matter much. While teachers had a different perspective, as they said the university’s statutory bodies were not involved in the deliberations by the administration. Some in fact accused the administration of arbitrarily taking the decision without involving the statutory bodies.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App