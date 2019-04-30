Delhi University admission 2019 process: According to reports, it all started in March 2019, when media reports had suggested that registration application process for undergraduate, master's, M.Phil and Ph.D. courses would tentatively start from April 15, 2019, and after three weeks i.e. May 7, 2019.

Delhi University admission 2019 process not starting from May 1: Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday dismissed media reports that the varsity would be opening admission process from tomorrow, May 1. The official of the prestigious university has confirmed that DU would not start admission process from tomorrow and the date for the same is yet to be released.

According to reports, it all started in March 2019, when media reports had suggested that registration application process for undergraduate, master’s, M.Phil and Ph.D. courses would tentatively start from April 15, 2019, and would end after three weeks i.e. May 7, 2019.

Reacting to the reports, the DU official had said that the admission process may start quickly after the end of this month. Reports said that students have taken official’s quote as May 1, however, it is not true.

In 2018, the DU had notified as many as 60,000 seats were notified by the varsity. The admission process had begun from May 15. A large number of students had shown interest in the application process as 43,000 applicants applied in the first 24 hours. The admission process was thrown open on May 15.

Earlier, a national daily had quoted DU Admission Coordinator Rajeev Gupta, saying that the preparations for starting the application process have not been completed. He added that it is unlikely that DU would begin the admission process in the first seven days of May, next month.

About DU

The DU came into being in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly. The President of the country is the Visitor and the Vice President is Chancellor. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is the Pro-Chancellor of the University.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App