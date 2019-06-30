Delhi University admission 2019: The entrance for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate courses will begin on July 3, 2019. All those who applied for these courses are required to download admit card at the earliest.

Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi has released the admit cards for admission to various graduate and postgraduate entrance exams. All the applicants are required to download admit cards from the official website i.e. du.ac.in, or from ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

This year the National Testing Agency will be conducting the entrance exam, interestingly it’s also the first time that the NTA will be conducting the exam for admission to the various postgraduate and undergraduate courses at Delhi University.

Alongside, the University is also releasing cut-offs for admission to various undergraduate programs. In the first list, the Hindu College set the highest cut-off with 99% for admission in BA (Hons.) Political Science.

Candidates should note that the entrance exams will begin from July 3, 2019, and conclude on July 8, 2019. It should be also noted that the entrance exam will be conducted in multiple shifts i.e. morning, afternoon and evening shifts. In the morning shift, the exams will be conducted from 8 AM to 10 AM, in the afternoon shift the timings will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM, followed by evening shift timings of 4 PM to 6 PM.

Delhi University admission 2019: Here’s how to download the admit card

Go to the official website i.e. du.ac.in On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘download admit card’ Once you have clicked that link, you will be redirected to a page which will ask for login credentials Enter your registration details such as application number, date of birth or password (if required) Submit your details to receive your admit card Now your admit card will appear on your screens You will be required to download the admit card, save it and get a printout or hard copy for future references.

