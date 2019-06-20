Delhi University to be released their first cut-off list on June 28.Second cut off list will release on July 22.Third cut of list will released on July 27.

Admissions for PG courses in the Delhi University will start after mid-July. According to the admission schedule of the Delhi University , the first cut off list will be published on June 28 for various postgraduate courses. Delhi University has extended the registration process till June 22 from admission to all UG,PG, MPhil and PhD courses following an order given by Delhi High Court.The process of approval of admission,Online document verification and payment of fee will be conducted between July 17 to July 19.Students can check the cut-off list form the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Second cut-off list for the admission in Delhi University will be published on July 22 .Approval of admission,document verification and payment of fee for the same will be conducted between July 22 to July 24 in this year.

The third cut-off list for the admission in Delhi University will be published on July 27.The process of Approval of admission, document verification and payment of fee will be held between July 27 to July 30.

Further cut-off lists will be declared by the colleges depending on the number of seats left.

Steps to download revised eligibility criteria for Delhi University UG Admission 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Delhi University

Step 2: Just under the Alerts and Notification Section, applicants need to click on ‘Corrigendum: Eligibility Criteria for UG Admissions 2019-20′

Step 3: The revised eligibility criteria will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Read the eligibility criteria and check for the courses relevant to you

Step 5: Download a copy and take print out for future reference

