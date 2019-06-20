Delhi University Admission 2019: The University has extended its registration date till June 22 after the Delhi High Court directive on eligibility criteria which sought leniency in the cut-off for some courses. Meanwhile, the University which was earlier to release the cut-off on June 20 i.e. today is now expected to release the schedule for the first cut-off today.

Delhi University Admission 2019: The University of Delhi which has extended the application deadline till June 22, 2019, is expected to release the first cut-off schedule today on its official website. Candidates should note that because of extension in the registration process, the cut-off release date has also been pushed further. Meanwhile, for the first cut-off, DU is likely to release the schedule today which will give a tentative sense of expected percentage for admission to various undergraduate courses.

The revised eligibility criteria after the Delhi High Court order was also updated on June 17, 2019, and now candidates can expect a relatively lenient cut-off number when they apply for admission.

So far over 2 lakh candidates have registered on the university’s admission portal i.e. du.ac.in Around 4,208 candidates out of the total students who have registered are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Students should note that there will be more cut-offs after the first one. Hence, even if they don’t make it in the first cut-off, there will be an opportunity for them to apply for admission in other cut-offs in accordance with their marks.

Meanwhile, DU has released the dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test. The latest notification comprises the schedule of entrance test for various which will begin from June 30 and conclude on July 5. The entrance test for UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes will be held on June 30, July 1,2,3,4 and 5.

This year the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/PhD courses. DUET 2019 entrance test will be held across 18 centres in India i.e Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum and Varanasi.

