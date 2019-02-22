Delhi University admission 2019: The Delhi University will begin the online application process on Friday, February 22 for the foreign applicants in various courses. These courses are for Undergraduate/ Postgraduate level. The interested foreign nationals can apply for various courses, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D, certificate, diploma, advanced diploma courses through the official website.

Delhi University admission 2019: The Delhi University will commence the online registration for the foreign applicants for various courses such as Undergraduate/ Postgraduate courses on Friday, February 22. The foreign nationals can apply for various courses, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D., certificate, diploma, advanced diploma courses through the official website, fsr.du.ac.in. In an official notification, the University is offering more than 500 programmes at various levels. The foreign candidates are not required to take the entrance to these programmes.

In the previous year, over 3,000 foreign students had applied for various programmes at Delhi University (DU).

Here is the list of applications which have been received:

Nepal and Tibet- 317 and 316 respectively

Afghanistan- 111

United States- 48,

Bangladesh- 45

Ethiopia-28

United Kingdom- 16

Sri Lanka- 11

Myanmar and Mauritius- 7 applications

China 9

Students enrolled from various countries

Afghanistan- 51

US- 26

Mauritius- 15

Bangladesh- 13

United Kingdom- 11

Vietnam- 10

Men category: 296

Women category- 129

In the previous year, the most popular courses were:

1. BCom (Hons)

2. BCom

3. BA English (Hons)

In these courses, 69, 61 and 36 students took the admission respectively.

Most popular colleges- Ramjas College, Hansraj College, Hindu College, SRCC, Kirori Mal College, Indraprastha College for Women, Miranda House and Daulat Ram College.

Foreign students’ registry office is the single window available for all the foreign nationals if they wish to take the admissions in University of Delhi in different courses.

Over the years, the Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) Office (University of Delhi) is proved to be remarkable, hassle free single admission window into the various programmes in the University.

