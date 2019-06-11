Delhi University Admission 2019: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court questioning the sudden change in the eligibility criteria. It also said that the changes to be brought in should be informed at least two years beforehand followed by the implementation as lack of awareness and planning lead to hassle and confusion.

Delhi University admission 2019: The Delhi High Court has sought an answer from the University of Delhi after it received a petition over the change in the eligibility criteria for admission to BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com courses.

The university this year has changed the admission criteria for the aforementioned courses. This year it’s mandatory to include mathematics in best of four Economics and to purse B.Com, a student needs to score at least 50 per cent marks in math.

Public interest litigation (PIL) filed in this regard demanded to quash the new eligibility criteria. It read that the new eligibility criteria was a violation of the UGC clause which suggests that a university should publish the changes at least 15 days prior to admission while the DU has announced changes just one day ahead of starting the registration process.

The petition also questioned the arbitrariness of the decision and called it a violation of justice for students. Further, it said that the implementation of any change should be informed beforehand at least two years before it’s brought into the public forum. The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, has asked the DU to file a response before the last date of admissions i.e. June 14, 2019, and has also issued a notice to DU and Universities Grants Commission (UGC).

With the change in the eligibility criteria, the percentage of marks might increase/decrease for every student hence impacting their claim to a seat in the Delhi University.

Meanwhile, with the new academic year, it seems the DU aspirants will have a tough going when it comes to seeking admission in the college of their choice. For Science hopefuls, the university has revamped the eligibility criteria including an increase in the overall percentage score.

