The registration process for different courses for the foreign nationals begins on Friday at Delhi University. The foreign students do not need to appear in the entrance test. The students are advised to apply for desired courses through the official website of the university @ fsr.du.ac.in. Delhi University is offering undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D, certificate, diploma and advanced diploma courses.

Delhi University in a notification says that the university is offering more than 500 programmes at various levels and foreign students’ applicants are not required to take the entrance test for admission to these programmes.

Earlier in the previous year, more than 3,000 foreign nationals had applied for various courses at India’s leading varsity. The university had got most of the applications from neighbouring Nepal, Tibet and Afghanistan. A total of 317 students from Nepal, 316 from Tibet, 111 from Afghanistan had applied for different courses.

Following is the list of students applied from different countries:

United States (48), Bangladesh (45), Ethiopia (28), United Kingdom (16) and Sri Lanka (11), Myanmar (7), Mauritius (7), China (9), Afghanistan (51) and Vietnam (10). Students from other countries had also applied.

A total of 69, 61 and 36 foreign students had taken admission in BCom (Hons), BCom and BA English (Hons).

These students were given admission in Ramjas College, Hansraj College, Hindu College, SRCC, Kirori Mal College, Indraprastha College for Women, Miranda House and Daulat Ram College.

