Delhi University admission 2019: The University has now extended the registration deadline till June 22, 2019. The first cut-off which was to be released on June 20, 2019, will now be released later.

Delhi University Admission 2019: The University of Delhi in accordance with the directions of the Delhi High Court has extended the registration deadline for admission to undergraduate courses.

The registration process has been extended till June 22, 2019, and those who haven’t registered can register now. A bench of Justice Anu Malhotra and Justice Talwant Singh asked the university to extend its online registration process till June 22. The first cut-off was to release on June 20, but with the extension of online registration deadline, the university will now announce the new cut-off date later.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the university to follow its previous eligibility criteria and let students apply for admission to UG courses on the basis of last year’s eligibility criteria. The judgment read that the new changes in the eligibility which the university plans to bring in this year should have been proposed at least 6 months ahead of the new session. The sudden announcement of new eligibility criteria will land DU aspirants in trouble and might obstruct their admission process, read the judgement.

The court was hearing three pleas against the university’sc changes to admission norms on the day DU was supposed to finish the registration for its UG courses. The cut-offs for this year are expected to be relatively high, as the percentage of students scoring over 95 per cent in class 12 boards as also shot up by 38.4 per cent.

The online registration process for admission to courses in DU began on May 31 and is now expected to conclude by June 22, 2019. Over 2 lakh candidates registered on the university’s admission portal i.e. du.ac.in till June 10, 2019. Around 4,208 candidates out of the total students who have registered are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

