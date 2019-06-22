Delhi University Admission 2019: The University will close the registration process by the end of the day and those who haven't applied are required to to do so asap. This will be followed by release of cut-off which is expected on 28 of this month.

Delhi University Admission 2019: The University of Delhi will be closing its registration today i.e. June 22, 2019 and is expected to release the first cut-off list list on June 28. All those who haven’t applied are required to apply at the earlier and not miss their chance to be part of country’s one of the reputed institutions. Candidates should note that because of extension in the registration process this year, the cut-off release date has also been pushed further. Meanwhile, the university has announced that it is likely to release the first cut-off on June 28 which will soon be published on the official site.

The revised eligibility criteria after the Delhi High Court order was also updated on June 17, 2019, and now candidates can expect a relatively lenient cut-off number when they apply for admission.

So far over 2 lakh candidates have registered on the university’s admission portal i.e. du.ac.in Around 4,208 candidates out of the total students who have registered are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Students should note that there will be more cut-offs after the first one. Hence, even if they don’t make it in the first cut-off, there will be an opportunity for them to apply for admission in other cut-offs in accordance with their marks.

Meanwhile, DU has released the dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test. The latest notification comprises the schedule of entrance test for various which will begin from June 30 and conclude on July 5. The entrance test for UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes will be held on June 30, July 1,2,3,4 and 5.

This year the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/PhD courses. DUET 2019 entrance test will be held across 18 centres in India i.e Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum and Varanasi.

