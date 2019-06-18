Delhi University Admission 2019: The University of Delhi will soon be beginning with its admission as the registration process is not yet closed. Interested applicants are required to register for preferred courses at the earliest as varsity will be closing registrations on June 22, 2019. While the first cut-off is expected to be released either on June 29 or June 30.

The official notification reads that the candidates need to possess at least 45 per cent marks to apply for Bachelor of Arts, 40 per cent for Bachelor of Commerce and 50 per cent to apply for undergraduate science programmes.

For BA (Hons) in English, a candidate needs to score 45 per cent in the qualifying examination. The merit will be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed English in the qualifying exam and should include English for calculation of Best Four percentage.

For BA (Hons) in Hindi, an aggregate of 45 per cent marks in the qualifying examination. Applicants securing 40 per cent marks in the aggregate and 50 per cent in the subject concerned are also eligible for admission to the relevant Honours course. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed Hindi in the qualifying exam and should include Hindi for calculation of Best Four percentage.

Applicants who have passed the intermediate examination of an Indian University/Board with at least 40 per cent marks in the aggregate and also Prabhakar in Hindi shall be eligible for admission.

(Here’s the Official Notification comprising revised eligibility criteria for various undergraduate courses)

