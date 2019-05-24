Delhi University admissions 2019: The admission process is expected to be begun by the Delhi University for the academic sessions of 2019-20 for Undergraduate students from May 24, Friday. The application process will begin on the official website du.ac.in. Once the admission process starts, the students are required to follow certain steps to check.

The in-charge of the admission, Rajeev Gupta while speaking to a leading daily stated that the admission process can be started on May 24, 25 or 27 (Friday, Saturday or Sunday). Earlier, it was expected to begin from May 20, 2019, however, it was changed due to the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Delhi University 2019 UG registration process is expected to continue till May 31.

Once the application process starts, the students can follow certain steps while registering for the same.

Step 1: Log-in to the official website, du.ac.in and register themselves.

Step 2: Keep your documents handy in order to fill in the application form.

In the previous year, the university conducted an open day to inform the students about the registration and admission process. It is expected to follow a similar procedure.

Documents needed during registration process:

Passport size photograph

Scanned signature of the applicant

Self-attested copy of Class X Board Certificate

Self-attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if the result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self-attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards’ website should be uploaded).

Self-attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable

Self-attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.

Self-attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.

Self-attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable

DU admission: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be a pass out of an intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks with specified age as should be above 18. Candidates should be an Indian citizen. The NRI students can apply through the different admission process.

