Delhi University admissions 2019 @ du.ac.in: Delhi University has activated the registration link today i.e. May 30 at 08:00 PM. Interested and eligible candidates eagerly waiting for the DU Registration link are advised to stay calm and keep the official website of Delhi University i.e. du.ac.in. The admission process for the academic session 2019-2020 will start today online for students willing to apply for the university’s undergraduate programmes. Each and every undergraduate course offered by the University will be registered by the candidates online.

Apart from undergraduate, the University of Delhi will soon activate links for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and PhD programmes process on June 3, 2019. Registrar Tarun Kumar was quoted saying that the University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is decreased in order to cover their college/university fee.

Steps to register for an undergraduate course:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University i.e. du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Undergraduate admission.

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number, pass percentage and school name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details by clicking to the submit button.

Step 5: Your filled admission form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same along with your photograph for future reference.

Note: No other website apart from the official one of the University of Delhi will provide you with the link to register for an undergraduate course. Student registering must be an ICSE or CBSE Class 12th as well as ISCE or CBSE Class 10th pass out.

