Delhi University is gearing up for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) trials for admission in the university under ECA quota. So here is the chance to be a part of the university by applying through ECA quota.

The trials for admissions to the academic programmes in Delhi university through Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota will start from June 25. Candidates who have applied for admission under the ECA Quota will have to appear for the trials of the category they have applied for. The activities vary from Debate to Creative writing, Theatre, Quiz etc. This year, yoga which earlier fell under the Sports category has been brought under the ECA.

ECA trials will be conducted through 2 rounds— preliminary and final. The trials for the various activities will commence from 9 AM at the allotted venues. Out of 100 marks, 75 marks will be based on performance during trials and the remaining 25 marks on certificates submitted by applicants.

This year the university has recognized 14 activities under ECA list. The activities included in list include – Dance, Debate, Creative Writing, Theatre, Quiz, Divinity, NCC, NSS, Instrumental Music (Indian), Instrumental Music (western), Digital Media, Fine Arts, music (vocal) and Yoga.

As per the guidelines issued by the university, candidates are supposed to report to their trial venues at the specified time and also carry with them a photocopy of their registration receipt. Along with this, the candidate must also carry a photo ID proof.

The ECA Trials for various activities will be conducted at different venues.

Creative writing – June 28 to 30 – Ram Lal Anand College

Indian classical dance – June 28 to 30 – Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College

Indian folk dance – June 28 to 30 – Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College

Western dance and Choreography – June 28 to 30 – Rajdhani College

Debate – June 25 and July 5- Kirori Mal College

Digital media – July 1 and 2 – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Fine arts – July 2 to 4 – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Quiz – June 27 and 28 – Lakshmi Bai College

Delhi University has a reservation of 5 percent for the Sports and ECA category. Candidates can visit the DU website for further updates regarding trials and venues.

