Delhi University (DU) colleges are likely to release the first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses by today evening, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The reports quoting officials at the colleges pointed about that the cut-off is most likely to increase by 0.5 to 1 per cent, however, the chances to go down are unlikely, the reason being CBSE Class 12 result has improved this year. In 2019, over 17,000 students have scored 95 per cent and above marks, which is more than that of 2018’s 12,737.

The highest cut off across all courses was 98.75 % for BA(programme) at Lady Shri Ram College in 2018. Apart from that, in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of the most sought colleges for Commerce, the highest cut-off for BCom (hons) at 97.75% and Economics (hons) at 98.5% last year. The Ramjas College, in 2018, had announced the highest cut-off for BA (hons) in History at 97%. The students are advised to keep a check on the official website, du.ac.in, to stay updated regarding the cut-off list.

It has been notified that the second cut-off list for the admission in Delhi University will be published on July 22. On July 24, 2019, the document verification, approval of admission, and payment of admission fee would take place. The third cut-off list will be published on July 27.

The document verification and payment of admission fee for the shortlisted students will be held between July 27 to July 30. The further cutoff list will be released by the colleges in case any seats are left vacant.

