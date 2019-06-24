Delhi University Admissions 2019: St Stephen's college is all set to release interview cut-off list shortly @ ststephens.edu. Check the details about Delhi University Admissions 2019, DU Admissions 2019, St Stephen's college admission 2019 Cut off list, marks below.

Delhi University Admissions 2019 @ www.ststephens.edu: Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College is all set to release the interview cut off list for admissions to several undergraduate programs for the year 2019-2020. The candidates who are willing to take admission in DU’s St. Stephen’s College can check the official website of the college once the cut-off list is out @ www.ststephens.edu.

As per the reports, the St. Stephen’s College will publish cut-off list or the minimum eligibility criteria to take admission in the undergraduate programs at around 8 pm tonight.

Important dates to keep in mind:

Publication of interview lists: June 26

Interviews will be started from: June 28

Orientation program for selected junior members: July 19

Academic session 2019-2020 to start from: July 20

The St. Stephen’s College has a different pattern for admissions. The candidates get admission after the written and interview test. In the selection process, Class 12 marks have 85% weightage, while the written exam and interview round hold 5% and 10% weightages. Admissions from the Sports category will be 5per cent (or 21 seats) of the sanctioned seats.

Earlier, St Stephen’s College had extended the last day for registration following Delhi High Court’s orders to June 22, 2019.

Delhi University admission 2019 registration started on May 30

As per the data available online, this year around 3,37,947 candidates have registered on the Delhi University’s website for admission to UG. Out of the total number of registrations, 1,39,371 candidates are from the unreserved category.

The candidates are advised to check the official website only for more details or they can follow the NewsX.com for other jobs, admission and admit cards related stories.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App