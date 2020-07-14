The number of students scoring more than 95 per cent marks this year is double than that of last year. This being the state of things, Universities and colleges are to have higher cutoffs.

As more than twice the number of students scored 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12th Board Exams this year when compared to the previous one, the Delhi University (DU) is expected to set its cutoffs quite high this time. Mostly, CBSE students apply to Delhi University. The Dean of Admissions at DU, Shobha Bagai, had said that the registration process has already begun and will end on July 18th. She added that since the number of students scoring above 95 and 90 per cent marks is much higher this year, they will see which streams they took and fix their cutoffs accordingly.

She said that they would do so after getting the information about their streams. They have also been awaiting the revisited academic calendar by University Grants Commission (UGC). She also said that it will make a difference for them, particularly for science courses as NEET and JEE examinations are to be held in September. As such, the admission committee will hold a meeting and make a decision.

Pankaj Garg, the Former Academic Council Member at DU, said that the cutoffs would be high not only in the first list but also in the fifth and sixth lists. They would be higher by 2-3 per cent. He also said that this year, students are not permitted to choose their courses while filling out the varsity registration forms. Thus, Universities and colleges will keep their cutoffs high as the number of seats for courses are quite scarce.

Also read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Results to be declared tomorrow @ karresults.nic.in

Also read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2020: Class 12 results likely by this week, Class 10 by July end

The principal of Hindu College, Anju Srivastava, said that the first cutoff will be the same, if not higher than last year. She also said that the number of students gaining more than 95 per cent marks is about double that of last year. So they will have to set the cutoffs high.

Also read: West Bengal HS result 2020 by July 31, distribution of certificates and marksheets on result day

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App