DU 5th cut-off 2018: The Delhi University (DU) announced the 5th cut off list with a drop of 0.5 to 3 percentage. DU has announced the fifth cut off list for Science and Arts on its official website du.ac.in. The Delhi University will also conduct a counselling session from July 12 to 14 to help the students.

DU 5th cut-off 2018: The Delhi University (DU) released the 5th cut off list on its official website @ du.ac.in for Science and Arts. The University will conduct counselling sessions from July 12 to 14. As per Delhi University notification, the students’ document verification will be done from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm for the morning shifts and 4 pm to 7 pm for the evening shift colleges. The Delhi University for has released the 5th cut off list 2018 at du.ac.in. The University has announced different criteria for different colleges.

The Delhi University 5th cut off the list has witnessed a drop of 0.5 to 3 percentage. As per reports, the Delhi University has planned to conduct a special drive to help students, who got rejected due to minor errors in the admission forms.

A big number of SC, ST and OBC category seats are vacant in top colleges like Hindu College, Hansraj College and Institute of home economics. While the admission for general categories have closed in these colleges. There are around 6,000 seats that still remain vacant in the varsity.

Steps to take admission Delhi University

Step 1. Select a course of your interest according to your marks.

Step 2. Register your self at official Delhi University’s website and upload your documents.

Step 3. Note down the registration, acknowledgement slip and form number generated.

Step 4. Take the printout of the acknowledgement slip.

Step 5. Check your name on DU’s official website in cut off list.

Step 6. select the college of your choice and remember to take a printout of the acknowledgement slip.

Step 7. Visit the college you applied for the document verification with-in 3 days after the announcement of cut off list.

Step 8. Once all formalities are done, you’ll receive admission slip signed by the college principal.

Step 9. Pay your course fees and confirm your admission.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More