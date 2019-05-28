The University of Delhi this year has delayed the admission process for a bit too long as students wait to seek admission in country's one of the best institutions. The University will be conducting entrance exam for various courses.

The University of Delhi will soon be beginning the undergraduate admission process as sources suggest that the registration process is likely to commence from May 30, 2019. This will be followed by the cut-offs which will be announced in a week’s time. Once the registration process ends, then only can the cut-offs be released. The admission portal will show candidates details such as number of seats in the college, courses they are applying for, number of students who have applied for those seats and how fast are the seats being filled up.

The Delhi University’s admission committee is yet to decide on the agency that will conduct entrance exam for admission to various courses which has caused a delay in the process. Sources, however, are suggesting that it will the National Testing agency that will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various courses.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday submitted a letter to the university administration asking about the delayed at the beginning of admission process. It said the delay has worried students as they wait to apply for admission in one of the best institutions in the country. The registration process had begun on May 15 last year prior to the release of class 12 exams.

The admission process will be online while for some courses there will be entrance exams as well. Courses like Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelors of Science in Physical Education, entrance tests will be conducted. All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process will be completely online for all categories and quota.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks specified for each programme. He/She should be above 18. Students applying for admission should be Indians while the ones not from India (NRIs) are required to apply through an entirely different admission process.

