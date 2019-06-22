All the candidates, aspiring to be a part of Delhi University, here is the chance to be a part of the university under sports quota. The guidelines and venue details have been announced by the university for the sports trials.

With the kickstart of 2019 admission session, Delhi University has now issued guidelines and venue details for the aspirants seeking admission under sports quota category. The sports trials for admission under sports quota will begin from July 2 and will end on July 6.

There are total 27 sports that have been included in the list under which aspirants can apply for. The trials will be videographed as per the Sports Committee admission guidelines. Candidates need to abide by all the rules and regulations issued by the university during trials.

The date of sports trial for athletics has been announced as July 2 in Kingsway Camp at the University Polo ground. The sports trial for women football will also be held on July 2 in North Campus at the Rugby Stadium Sports Complex whereas for male aspirants the trials will be conducted on July 4.

For badminton, the trials for male candidates will be conducted on July 6 at Sports Complex, multi-purpose hall and for females, the given date is July 4. And for the cricket, the trials will be held on July 3 and 4 for both male and female candidates. The venue for the trails is SGTB Khalsa College for men and Gargi College for women.

All the aspirants appearing for the trails will be required to bring the printed copy of their online undergraduate application form. Candidates must keep on checking DU website for the latest updates and further developments.

