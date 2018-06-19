The first cut-off lists for Delhi University admission 2018 was released by the University of Delhi colleges on Monday, June 18. Gargi College, Hansraj, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hindu have released their first cut-off lists for the students seeking admission for undergraduate courses.

Students can download the Undergraduate Admission Science 1st Cut-Off List 2018: www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/Admissions/Cut-off/2018/Science_1.pdf

Arts & Commerce Courses 1st Cut-Off: ww.du.ac.in/du/uploads/Admissions/Cut-off/2018/ArtsCommerce_1.pdf

Gargi College

Gargi college has announced the cut-off marks for Applied Psychology, Economics and Mathematics with the highest cut-off of 97 per cent. 2018 saw a 0.5 per cent increase in Mathematics cut off.

Hansraj College

Hansraj college has released the cut-off list for BA courses, English (H), B Com (H), Mathematics and Physics. English (H): 97.25%

BCom (H): 97.5%

Economics (H): 98%

Mathematics (H): 97%

Physics (H): 97.33%

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Shri Ram college for commerce released the cut-off for Economics and BCom honours. Candidates willing to opt Economics (H) should at least have 98.50% and students who have scored 97.75% or above that can apply for BCom (H).

Candidates who will be applying for the admission should carry following documents:

Class 10 certificate Class 12 certificate Character certificate Class 12 mark sheet SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (if any) Carry at least 5 passport size pictures

