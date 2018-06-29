DU 3rd Cut off 2018: The third cut-off list of Delhi University will be released today, in which the university will lower the cut-off percentage further. A report said the seats of popular programmes in most of the popular colleges have been filled after the second cut-off list. However, there are some colleges that are going to publish the third cut-off list.

DU 3rd Cut off 2018: The third cut-off list of Delhi University will be released today, in which the university will lower the cut-off percentage further. A report said the seats of popular programmes in most of the popular colleges have been filled after the second cut-off list. However, there are some colleges that are going to publish the third cut-off list. The third cut-off list of DU would be available on the official website i.e. du.ac.in. Recently, SRCC released the third cut off list and the admissions for the general category has been closed. According to a report in the Indian Express, SRCC has now closed the admissions for its courses – BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) for the general category.

According to PTI, 25,000 seats have been filed after the second cut-off list. After the release of the third cut-off list, document verification and approval of admission in DU will be held from June 30 to July 7.

According to the University guidelines, after getting an approval from the authorities, the applicants have to go through ther admission portal of the DU website where they can make the online admission fee payment.

According to Hindustan Times, the Lady Shri Ram College for Women is also going to re-open its admission process for BA Economics (Hons). A report in PTI highlighted that over 10,000 admissions took place from June 26-27. Meanwhile, Hindu College released its third cut-off list and the dates for securing admission will start from tomorrow, June 30 to July 3 on the basis of DU 3rd cut-off. PGDAV colleges have also released their DU 3rd Cut off 2018 for both evening and regular batches.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More