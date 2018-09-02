In a serious case related to the rechecking and re-evaluation of answer script, an RTI filed by a former law student of Delhi University has revealed that the University earned an amount of Rs 3 crores between 2015-16 and 2017-18. After the query filed by the student, the CIC ordered the university to allow the applicant to inspect his answer scripts in larger public interest.

According to the latest information provided by the university, between 2015-16 and 2017-18, it earned Rs 2,89,12,310 for revaluation alone.

Not just it, for the same period, it earned Rs 23,29,500 for rechecking and Rs 6,49,500 for providing students copies of answer-scripts evaluated.

This has come in response to an RTI application filed by a former Delhi University law student. The student demanded that he should be allowed the inspection of his answer-script free of cost as per a certain RTI section. This further allows the inspection of public records.

The former law student, while speaking to IANS said, he had filed an RTI seeking inspection of his answer-script in 2016. His plea dragged on for two years and he had to take recourse to the CIC (Central Information Commission), which ordered the university to let him inspect the answer-script as per RTI’s Section 2(j).

Further adding to it, the university was yet to allow me the inspection of his answer-script. It had mentioned they would pursue the matter further at the high court, the former law student said.

As soon as the matter came into the limelight, the Central Information Commission (CIC) ordered the Delhi University to allow the applicant inspection of his answer copy in larger public interest.

For the uninitiated, as per university rules, the students have to pay Rs 1,000 for revaluation of a single copy and Rs 750 for rechecking of the answer script. This further means the only retotalling of the marks, and, the same amount has to be paid for obtaining a photocopy of answer-script also.

