Delhi University first cut off list out: The highest cut off marks this year is not for English or any other subject but for Political Science at Hindu College at 99%. Check the full cut off list for all subjects here.

Delhi University first cut off list: The Delhi University (DU) first cut off list for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses at colleges affiliated to the varsity has been released by the Colleges on their respective official websites. According to the first cut off list, the highest cut off this year at 99% is for admission to Political Science Courses at Hindu College and not for English.

Last year, applications for admission to the BA English course was received the most which also had the highest cut-off at 98.75 per cent. Delhi University has released the first cut off list on Thursday, and the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for Political Science at Hindu College has gone up by 2 per cent from last year.

DU first Cut off List 2019 out, check the full list for various subjects at Hindu College here:

Meanwhile, Jesus and Mary College has also released its cut off for BA Psychology which stands at 99% this year. Reportedly, those students who wish to get admitted to Jesus and Mary College in Psychology course will require 98% with 85% and above in Psychology in the Intermediate level and 99% without Psychology or not less than 85% in the subject.

DU first Cut off List 2019 out, check the full list for various subjects at Jesus and Mary College here:

