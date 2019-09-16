DU Recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi has invited applications for the post of Principal in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Delhi University. Candidates can apply for the post through online before October 13, 2019.

It is advised that only the interested candidates should apply and those who fit in the eligibility criteria mentioned below. Also, candidates are advised to apply for the Principal post as soon as possible so as to avoid any last moment issues like a server problem.

This recruitment is for a very reputed post and candidates must think clearly before applying for the post as there are so many responsibilities associated with this post and whoever will be shortlisted will be the face of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Delhi University.

Vacancy details of DU Recruitment 2019:

Principal (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College)– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for DU Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a Ph.D. degree and a total experience of 15 years of teaching/research in University, College or an Institute of higher education as a Professor/Associate Professor.

The candidate should have at least 10 research publications in highly reviewed or UGC -listed journals.

The candidate should have a minimum of 110 Research Score according to the Screening Guidelines.

Compensation

The candidate will be paid according to the Academic Pay Level 14 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2019?

The candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post for which the last date is 13.10.2019. They can apply within a prescribed format along with all the essential documents needed. For all other updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.

