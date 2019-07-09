Delhi University has released the answer key for the DUET(Delhi University Entrance Test) 2019. Students can check their answer key from the official website of the Delhi University du.ac.in.

The Delhi University has announced the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019. Students can now check the answer key on the official website of the Delhi University and NTA. The answer key has been released in the online mode only. On the behalf of the Delhi University NTA conducted the DUET 2019 examination. Candidates who appeared for the DUET 2019 exams conducted between July 3 to 6 can check the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in .

The answer key of the remaining DUET 2019 exam conducted between July 7 to 8 will be declared on July 11.

Steps to download DUET 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the DUET Answer Key 2019 download link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Students have to enter the date of birth and application number

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Students will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

In case, any student is not satisfied with the results released in the official DUET 2019 answer key, they can raise an objection against it between July 12 to July 20, 2019. Candidates will have to raise the objections in the online mode only. Candidates will have to submit a required fee to challenge the official answer key.

