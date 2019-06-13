Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi will soon begin its admission process as currently, it has its registration underway. Candidates should note that the registration process will conclude on June 14, 2019, hence they should apply for the preferred courses at the earliest.

Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi has released the dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test. The official notification has been released by DU for entrance test of UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes. The latest notification comprises the schedule of entrance test which will begin from June 30 and conclude on July 5.

The entrance test for UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes will be held on June 30, July 1,2,3,4 and 5. This year the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/PhD courses.

DUET 2019 entrance test will be held across 18 centres in India i.e Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the university will release the information of the link to download the DUET admit card separately on DU official website i.e. www.du.ac.in. The syllabus for the entrance test for all the courses is also available on the respective department websites.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20 and this year over 3 lakh students have registered for admission to country’s one of the largest institutions.

The university that began its registration process on May 30 for all the undergraduate courses will conclude the same on June 14. Candidates should note their exam centres carefully as NTA can change or shift the exam centre opted by the candidate to another nearby centre if the number of candidates are more/less at any of the allotted centres. secondly, they should also know that the examination centre once opted shall not be changed.

