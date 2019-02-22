Delhi University Exam 2019: The datesheet for the annual exams for the undergraduate (UG) courses has been released by the University of Delhi (DU) on the official website du.ac.in. The examinations will begin from May, 2019 which will be conducted for several semesters for Choice Based Credit System programmes, three-year undergraduate courses, five years integrated programme amongst others.

Delhi University Exam 2019: The datesheet for the annual exams for the undergraduate (UG) courses has been released by the University of Delhi (DU) on the official website du.ac.in. The examinations will begin from May 2019 which will be conducted for several semesters for Choice Based Credit System programmes, three-year undergraduate courses, five years integrated programme amongst others.

Meanwhile, University started the admission process for the next academic year. Earlier, there were reports that DU will conduct entrance exam. However, later, HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar had announced the admissions will be carried out based on cut-off.

DU datesheet 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to find the link ‘exam and results’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘undergraduate exam datesheet – May/June 2019’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on the programme you are appearing for

Step 6: Datesheet will appear in a PDF form on the new page

