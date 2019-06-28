DU Commerce Cut-Off List 2019: The First Cut-Off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2019-2020 has been notified by the different colleges of the university of Friday, the 28th June 2019. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (First Admission List) at which admission to various courses have been offered by different colleges have been given in the charts. As per the schedule, eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the First Admission Cut-Off list are advised to complete their admission formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time as notified earlier on the university website.

The Maximum number of applications came form Delhi (111433) followed by Uttar Pradesh (49009), Haryana (34501), Bihar (15120) and Rajasthan (9897), reports said. Meanwhile, the University of Delhi is organising a two days Orientation/ counseling Program for entrance examinations for Economically Weaker Section (EWS/BPL), SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and Minorities & PwD (EWS/BPL) Kashmiri Migrants, Wards/ War-Widows/ Ex-servicemen (Defence) candidates who are seeking admissions to M.A./ M.Com/ M.Sc. courses of Delhi University between 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday, 28th June 2019 and Monday, 1st July 2019. The students are requested to avail the opportunity by attending the programme.

Here is the complete cut-off list for the Commerce stream:

Hans Raj College Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (H) 98.25%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (H) – 97%

Gargi College Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom – 95.5%

JMC college Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (H) – 96%

– BCom – 95%

Mata Sundari College for Women Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom programme – 93%

– BCom (H) – 94%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (H) – 97.5%

– BCom – 96%

Kirori Mal College (KMC) Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (H) – 98.5%

– BCom – 97.5%

PGDAV Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom – 94%

– BCom (H) – 95%

Ramanujan College Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (H) – 95%

– BCom – 93%

Bhagini Nivediata College Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom – 84%

Satwawati College Cut-off lList (Commerce)

– BCom (hons) – 95%

– BCom (prog) – 93%

St Stephens

Miranda House

