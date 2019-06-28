Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi has begun its admission process with the release of first-cutoff for admission to various courses. Among all the courses, the highest cutoff is 99% set by Hindu College for BA (Hons.) Political Science.

Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi has begun its admission process as the university has released first cut-off for admission to various undergraduate courses.

Among the cut-off across three streams i.e. Science, Arts and Commerce, the highest cut-off has bee set in the Arts with Hindu College setting a mark of 99 per cent for admission to its BA (Hons.) Political Science programme.

The second highest cut-off is set by Lady Shri Ram College for Women at 98.75 per cent for admission to BA (Hons.) Psychology. It’s mainly the cut-offs for courses like BA Political Science, BA Economics that remain high this year followed by B.Com Hons and BA (Hons.) programme in Psychology.

Let’s take a look at various colleges offering admission to BA (Hons) programme in various subjects:

Hindu college, besides setting the highest cut-off for BA (Hons.) in Political Science at 99% have set the second highest cut-off for BA (Hons.) Economics with 98.5 per cent. For BA (Hons.) English the cut-off is 97.75 per cent while for BA (Hons.) History, the cut-off is 98 per cent.

Lady Shri Ram College, on the other hand, has set 98 per cent for both BA (Hons.) Economics and BA (Hons.) Political Science. The cut-off for BA (Hons.) English is 97.75 per cent, for BA (Hons.) in Journalism, the cut-off is 97.75 per cent and for BA (Hons.) History, it’s 97 per cent.

Interestingly, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has set 98.75 per cent for BA (Hons.) Economics and 98.5 per cent for B.Com (Hons.)English.

Hans Raj College: First cut-off for General Category

B.A. (H) Economics 98.5%

B.A. (H) English 97.25%

B.A. (H) Hindi 86%

B.A. (H) History 96.5%

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

B.A. Prog. (History + Eco.) 97%

B.A. Prog. (Eco + Commerce) 96.75%

B.A. Prog. (Philosophy + History) 96.5% 9

B.A. Prog. (Phy. Edu. + History) 96.25% 9

B.A. Prog. (Sanskrit + History) 95%

Hans Raj College full-cutoff list here

Miranda House: First cut-off for General category

B.A. (H) Economics 98.25

B.A. (H) English 97.50

B.A. (H) Geography 98.25

B.A. (H) Hindi 89.00

B.A. (H) History 97.00

B.A. (H) Philosophy 95.00

B.A. (H) Political Sc. 98.00

B.A. (H) Sanskrit 72.00

B.A. (H) Sociology 96.75

Miranda House full- cutoff list here

List of the cutoff for other colleges can be checked on their official websites.

Sri Venkateswara College has set 98 per cent for BA (Hons.) Economica. While other colleges like Bharati College for Women, College of Vocational Studies and even Kirori Mal College 989 per cent for admission to BA Honours programme in Hindi) have set the cutoff below 90 per cent for some other courses.

Candidates should note that there’s a difference of 1 per cent in the cut-off for B.Com (Hons.) and B.Com at Kirori Mal College (KMC). The cut-off for B.Com (Hons.) is 98.5 per cent and for B.Com is 97.5 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App