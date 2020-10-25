Joint Admission Test (JAT) results have been released by the Delhi University (DU). Candidates who sat in the Joint Admission Test (JAT) may now head towards the official website of Delhi University (DU) to check their results.

Joint Admission Test (JAT) results have been released by the Delhi University (DU). Candidates who sat in the Joint Admission Test (JAT) may now head towards the official website of Delhi University (DU) to check their results. The official website of DU is du.ac.in.

Delhi University conducts this exam to allot admissions to students in affiliated institutes in various courses including Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics in affiliated colleges. The university will start providing admissions to students based on their merit or marks. Qualified students will be arranged in a sequence based on their marks and merit.

Steps to check DU JAT 2020 scorecards online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University or DU to check DU JAT 2020 result.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Scorecards.

Step 3: On your screen, a PDF will open.

Step 4. Click on the link that opens.

Step 5: Key in your unique Login credentials carefully.

Step 6: Click on Submit button.

Step 7. Your DU JAT 2020 scorecard will appear before you on your screen.

Step 8. Print or download your DU JAT scorecard for future reference.

Delhi University also released its third cut off list on Saturday. However, over 80 per cent of DU seats were already allotted to students with the release of 1st and 2nd cut off lists.

