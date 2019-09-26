Delhi University Maitreyi College Recruitment 2019: The last date for applying to 71 Assistant Professor vacancies is September 27, 2019. Candidates must check the notification on the official website, maitreyi.ac.in and apply through the prescribed format.

According to reports, there are 71 Assistant Professor vacancies under the Delhi University, which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to check the instructions on how to apply given below.

Delhi University Maitreyi College Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application submission last date: September 27, 2019

Delhi University Maitreyi College Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a Masters Degree in the concerned subject along with NET qualification certificate are eligible to apply to the posts.

Delhi University Maitreyi College Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Subjects and number of posts

Punjabi – 1

Commerce – 2

Computer Science – 2

Economics – 2

Zoology – 3

Chemistry – 3

Sanskrit – 4

Botany – 4

Sociology – 4

English – 6

Physics – 7

Mathematics- 8

Political Science – 9

Hindi – 10

Delhi University Maitreyi College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to either General/EWS/OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs.500 along with their applications. While those belonging to SC/ST are exempted from payment of application fees.

Delhi University Maitreyi College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates interested and eligible for the Assistant Professor posts must apply through the online mode on or before the last date mentioned above. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the finally submitted online application for reference in future.

