Delhi University began its registration process last week and for journalism hopefuls, the university has four-course journalism option across various colleges. The courses include honours programme in English journalism, honours programme in Hindi Patrakarita, honours programme in multimedia and mass communication and a five-year integrated programme in journalism.

The University of Delhi began its registration process for undergraduate programmes last week, and the admission criteria for some courses will be on merit and entrance basis. For journalism aspirants, the university is offering a four-course option which includes honours programme in English journalism, honours programme in Hindi Patrakarita, honours programme in Multimedia and Mass Communication and five-year integrated programme in journalism across specific colleges in DU. The honours course in English or Hindi journalism required an aggregate of 45 per cent marks or more in English or Hindi with a combination of best three other elective subjects.

While for admission into BAMMC which is BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication and FYIP, candidates are required to clear an entrance test. Once they have cleared the entrance, their class 12 marks will also have certain percentage weightage along with entrance marks. Prior to 2013, admission to honours course was also through an entrance test. Several varsity professors though have objected against the no-entrance criteria as they emphasized on the need to go back to the previous mode of entrance tests.

They said entrance test brings in more transparency and helps colleges in shortlisting best students and not just anyone. Professor Tarjeet Sabharwal, head of Journalism Department, DCAC said students nowadays are using journalism (course) as a stopgap arrangement instead of seriously being interested in the filed. She also reiterated the need to have entrance test criteria, reported Hindustan Times.

On the need for entrance tests, one of the teachers said it was important to conduct tests because they allow a wider platform for students to pursue these courses despite what they have studied in schools.

As far as the syllabus is concerned, the focus is mainly to educate students on media influence on culture, multimedia journalism, new media techniques, advertising and public relations among other interdisciplinary courses.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App