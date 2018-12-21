The prestigious Delhi University is set for an overhaul in its examination pattern as the university is planning to introduce entrance exam-based admission process for all of its undergraduate courses. This year, the panel intends to gauge if the entrance exam can be outsourced to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has now been made responsible for holding national exams like NET, and JEE and CBSE.

The prestigious Delhi University is set for an overhaul in its examination pattern as the university is planning to introduce entrance exam-based admission process for all of its undergraduate courses. While the details of the new entrance have not been revealed, the varsity is mulling to introduce the new system in the 2019 admission session.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi speaking to media said that the matter will be taken up by the admission committee. The committee is comprised of an independent panel that has education experts, college principals and faculty. The matter has been under consideration since last year, but no consensus has been formed so far. Reports suggest that while problems relating to the holding of the entrance was the major one, some faculty members were also opposing the plan.

As of now, while the veracity conducts computer-based entrance tests for 9 of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, admissions to a majority of its undergraduate courses are determined on aspirant’s scores in his/her best 4 subjects in Class XII exams.

In 2017, the university took feedback from class XII as to how the entrance should be conducted but no solid consensus could be formed. There were protests from many students groups contending that aspirants from remote areas would be at the disadvantage in computer-based exams due to the short notice.

There are many bottlenecks as of now on how to change the admission process, but many experts have expressed their opinion that a qualifying test would be the best alternative to the cut-off determined process.

If the process is changed for the upcoming academic year, then the admission will be based on the entrance exam score but there will be some weightage of best-of-four aggregate in class XII.

